TD Asset Management Inc Sells 35,100 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $48,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 93,303 shares during the period. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,945 shares of company stock worth $53,844,144. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $160.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

