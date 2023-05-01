Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.40 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $125.80 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

