Heritage Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HFWA opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $618.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

Insider Activity

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $69.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 1,750 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,281.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HFWA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

See Also

