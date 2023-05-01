FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $424,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $260.89 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $358.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.17.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.80.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

