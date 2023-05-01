FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,266,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

BDX stock opened at $264.31 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

