FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

GLD opened at $184.80 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.58.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

