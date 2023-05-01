Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Invests $9.38 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,000. Chevron comprises 1.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $5,323,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,677,000 after acquiring an additional 131,289 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 20,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $168.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.82. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Get Rating

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

