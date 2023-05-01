Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 59,257 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Chevron worth $533,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $168.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average of $171.82. The firm has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

