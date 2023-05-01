FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $92.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

