FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $511,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $167.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $378.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

