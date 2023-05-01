Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $119,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $379.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.50. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $386.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

