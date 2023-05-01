Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,738 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $116,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

AMP stock opened at $305.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

