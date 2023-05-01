Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,237 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $111,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

