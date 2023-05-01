CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,781,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.19% of CEMEX worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after purchasing an additional 173,514 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 964,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in CEMEX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 35,265,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,302 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

