Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Signal Hill Acquisition were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGHLU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

SGHLU stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Signal Hill Acquisition Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

