Biltmore Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $102.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

