Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.75 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

