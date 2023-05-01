South Dakota Investment Council Buys 2,416 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,501 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,580 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.