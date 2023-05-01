Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,290,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 266,952 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $91.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
