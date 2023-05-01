Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,290,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 266,952 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $91.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.