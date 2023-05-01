Mizuho Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $263.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.13.

HSY stock opened at $273.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $273.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

