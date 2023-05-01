Condor Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Price Performance

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $361.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.93. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

