Condor Capital Management Sells 2,026 Shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 370.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VALT opened at $48.54 on Monday. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29.

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Profile

