Condor Capital Management Sells 15,760 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 901.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $237.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $250.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.83 and its 200-day moving average is $228.60.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.