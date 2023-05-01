Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 759.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 266,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,230,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,946,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $103.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.