Condor Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $152.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.64. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $138.73 and a twelve month high of $176.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

