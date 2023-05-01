Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,856 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

