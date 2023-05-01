Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Dover by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 510,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $146.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

