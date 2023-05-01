Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.4 %

CL stock opened at $79.80 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 50.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 765,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

