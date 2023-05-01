IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,561 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

