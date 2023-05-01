Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Kroger by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Kroger by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

