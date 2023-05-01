Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,080 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 155.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 625,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $85.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

