IFP Advisors Inc Sells 45,202 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

