Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1,507.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,164,859 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ares Capital by 122.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.48 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.