Condor Capital Management Acquires 72 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

