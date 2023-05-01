Condor Capital Management Sells 1,063 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,788 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $145,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $329.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

