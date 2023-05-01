Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 120,851 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 120,851 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AXP opened at $161.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.48.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.