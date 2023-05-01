Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total transaction of $1,967,678.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,379,347.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $724.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $775.82.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

