IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,832 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $296,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JMST opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
