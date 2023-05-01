Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after acquiring an additional 401,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after acquiring an additional 57,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,735,000 after acquiring an additional 897,524 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands Price Performance

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.