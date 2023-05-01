Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX Stock Down 0.7 %

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $206.32 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.