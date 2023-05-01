TD Asset Management Inc Has $52.50 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,097 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $52,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $53.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

