Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.