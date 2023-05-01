Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 309,686 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $106,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $89.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

