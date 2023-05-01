Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

MS stock opened at $89.97 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

