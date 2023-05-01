Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.31.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
