Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.31.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $317.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.