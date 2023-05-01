Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90,511 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $107,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

