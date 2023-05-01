Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $97.30 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $134.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

