Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,192 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Amcor worth $20,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Amcor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

