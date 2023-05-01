Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Emerson Electric worth $97,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.