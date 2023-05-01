VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.